Henrico police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Henrico police search for missing 13-year-old boy
Liam A. McBride was wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, tan shoes and carrying a white and black backpack. (Source: Henrico County Police Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 17, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:55 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a 13-year-old boy ran away from home Sunday evening and was last seen in the area of Bandock Road.

Police say Liam A. McBride is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, tan shoes and carrying a white and black backpack.

He was spotted on surveillance video around 7:30 p.m. in the area off Parham Road and Quioccasin Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

* SHARE NOW! * The Henrico County Police Department says 13-year-old Liam McBride is missing. He was last seen on Sunday...

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.