Henrico police search for missing 13-year-old boy

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a 13-year-old boy ran away from home Sunday evening and was last seen in the area of Bandock Road.
Police say Liam A. McBride is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, tan shoes and carrying a white and black backpack.
He was spotted on surveillance video around 7:30 p.m. in the area off Parham Road and Quioccasin Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
