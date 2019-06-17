Forecast: First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday for potential severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Weather Days because of strong to severe thunderstorm potential. The best rain chances this week are Tuesday and Wednesday.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few scattered showers and storms. Marginal (low) risk for strong storms in central VA, Slight risk north of I-64. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Storm window: 4-9pm
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. All of Central Virginia is currently in a marginal (low) risk for severe weather. Storm Window: 4-9pm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FIRST ALERT: This weekend looking pretty good!
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. humidity drops off. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
