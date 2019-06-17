Deputies seek help locating person of interest in death investigation

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a person of interest in connection to a death investigation they are working on.
Officials said they were called to the 1700 block of Dry Bread Road on July 18, 2017, for an unresponsive person, and say Mindy Tillar was pronounced dead at the scene.
While deputies were investigating, they learned she was last seen with Anthony Levirn Carter the evening before she died.
Deputies said on Facebook, “Mr. Carter is a person of interest to be questioned about this matter.”
Carter has ties to Petersburg and Baltimore, officials say.
If you know how to get in touch with Carter or know where he is, deputies ask that you call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434)-348-4200 and ask to speak with Detective R. T. Person.
