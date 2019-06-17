Atlee HS enters field design in patriotic contest

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Stars and stripes on Atlee High School’s football field have been entered into a national contest for patriotic field design.
Atlee is competing in the annual contest hosted by the Sports Turf Managers Association.
The contest runs through July 7 when voting will take place on the STMA Facebook page from July 8 to 14.
Some examples of previous winners are below:
Purdue University (2018)
Quad Cities River Bandits (2017)
Albuquerque Isotopes (2016)
