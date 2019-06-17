Atlee HS enters field design in patriotic contest

Atlee HS enters field design in patriotic contest
Atlee High School's entry in the Stars and Stripes field design contest. (Source: Atlee High School)
By Brian Tynes | June 17, 2019 at 2:05 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 2:05 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Stars and stripes on Atlee High School’s football field have been entered into a national contest for patriotic field design.

Atlee is competing in the annual contest hosted by the Sports Turf Managers Association.

The contest runs through July 7 when voting will take place on the STMA Facebook page from July 8 to 14.

Atlee High School's entry in the Stars and Stripes field design contest.
Atlee High School's entry in the Stars and Stripes field design contest. (Source: Atlee High School)

Some examples of previous winners are below:

Purdue University (2018)

Purdue University's winning field in 2018.
Purdue University's winning field in 2018. (Source: Colin McDonald)

Quad Cities River Bandits (2017)

The Quad Cities River Bandits winning field in 2017.
The Quad Cities River Bandits winning field in 2017. (Source: Colin McDonald)

Albuquerque Isotopes (2016)

The Albuquerque Isotopes winning field in 2016.
The Albuquerque Isotopes winning field in 2016. (Source: Colin McDonald)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.