West Virginia woman, 22, killed in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman from West Virginia was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Bergton on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
A 2010 Mazda MZ3 was traveling along Rte. 259 (Brocks Gap Road) just before 7:00 a.m. when the car crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, a release said.
The driver, 22-year-old Brittany N. Fairman of Martinsburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, police said. She died at the scene from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, according to police.
