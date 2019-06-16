Suspected overdoses at Virginia correctional center leaves 1 dead, 7 others treated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and seven others were treated after a suspected overdose at the Haynesville Correctional Center in Richmond County.
The overdoses were discovered around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
One of the eight offenders were pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
All others involved were receiving treatment.
It is unknown what may have caused the suspected overdoses.
The Virginia Department of Corrections’ emergency response teams have been activated.
Visitation for Sunday, June 16 is cancelled at the correctional center.
