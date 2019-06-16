Richmond police investigating triple shooting

June 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a shooting injured three people early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 2:40 a.m. to the 4700 block of Forest Hill Avenue for reports of random gunfire.

A short time after, three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital.

Police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the other two are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

