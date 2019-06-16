RACC yard sale raises more than $18K

RACC yard sale raises more than $18K
The yard sale raised more than $18,000. (Source: RACC - Facebook)
June 16, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 12:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control’s yard sale raised more than $18,000 for the shelter.

Furniture and household items were just some of the things donated to the sale.

With the success of the yard sale, RACC said they might hold another this coming fall.

Drum roll please......we just finished packing up and we are proud to announce that we raised $18,372 at the first...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Saturday, June 15, 2019

“Thank you to everyone for donating, shopping, volunteering...and loving RACC!” the shelter posted on Facebook.

The pre-sale Friday night brought in 120 shoppers, raising more than $6,000 on the first night. In total, $18,372 was raised.

The sale was held at Seventh Street Christian Church.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.