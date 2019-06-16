RACC yard sale raises more than $18K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control’s yard sale raised more than $18,000 for the shelter.
Furniture and household items were just some of the things donated to the sale.
With the success of the yard sale, RACC said they might hold another this coming fall.
“Thank you to everyone for donating, shopping, volunteering...and loving RACC!” the shelter posted on Facebook.
The pre-sale Friday night brought in 120 shoppers, raising more than $6,000 on the first night. In total, $18,372 was raised.
The sale was held at Seventh Street Christian Church.
