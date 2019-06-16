Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer break has arrived for most school children by now, so that means it is time for vacations, barbecues, picnics, spending the day by the pool and all the other fun things you like to do with your family this time of year.
That’s exactly what NOVA swimming club’s Zoe Dixon, 15, Josephine Fuller, 16, Megan Pulley, 17, and Grace Sheble, 16, are working towards: The 2020 U.S. Olympic team. The four teens have qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials in swimming, which are scheduled for June 21-28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. Good luck! We are rooting for you all!
After nearly 50 years, Virginia Haden is retiring from serving as a crossing guard at a Henrico County school. Haden has served as a crossing guard at Ruby F. Carver Elementary School since 1985, and on her last day, the Chief of Police and other staff members presented her with a certificate and flowers. Enjoy retirement! Thanks for helping to keep everyone safe going to and leaving school!
Richmond mother Tyniqua Watkins says she had been praying for more space for her and her children, and finally her prayers were answered in an amazing way. With her last $100, she bought a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home and turned out to be the lucky winner. Congratulations once again! Enjoy your new home!
After many days of waiting patiently, NBC12′s Pet Cam dog, Molly, gave birth and delivered five new, sweet, adorable puppies! You can watch Molly and her puppies anytime HERE.
A family is thanking a crew of Henrico firefighters for their quick response in helping deliver their baby girl. This great story you have to see for yourself below!
Henrico’s Greenwood Elementary decided to switch things up for their “pep rally” with the help of Harry Potter. The school implemented a points system as part of a year-long effort to boost student achievement where students and staff were split into five groups. Their house names were named after their mascot values, which are grateful, accountable, trustworthy, optimistic and respectful.
It was a beautiful day at Pocahontas State Park on Saturday! Thanks, Cindy Clark for sharing!
