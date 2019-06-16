First Alert Weather Day Monday: Few PM Strong Storms Possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong storms will be possible Monday late afternoon and evening.
Areas north of I-64 have been placed under a *slight* risk of strong to severe storms. That is all of the counties that are highlighted in yellow.
A *marginal* risk of severe storms will be possible for all counties highlighted in green.
Main concerns with any storms that do develop will be strong gusty winds and hail.
