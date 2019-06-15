Richmond police investigating after man shot in leg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Harrison Street around 1:15 a.m., near VCU’s campus.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the leg.
According to a VCU Alert, the victim and suspect were in a verbal argument. The suspect shot the man and then left heading south on North Harrison Street.
The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot-tall, wearing a tropical button-up shirt, black tennis shoes and dark pants. He was seen driving a silver Volkswagen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.