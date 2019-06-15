Police continue search for Virginia man last seen on Memorial Day

"Mr. Austin was last seen this past Memorial Day (May 29) by campers in the Panther Falls area, east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. He was wearing a gray tank top with long shorts below the knees, possibly beige in color. Mr. Austin was reported missing after his silver Hyundai Tiburon was found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) in Amherst County. The car was found abandoned about 2 miles down the turnoff for Panther Falls Road.