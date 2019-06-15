Police continue search for Virginia man last seen on Memorial Day

(WDBJ) - According to Buena Vista Police, on Saturday, June 15, in order to actively pursue strong efforts in locating Chad H. Austin, 30, of Buena Vista, there will be a large and visible presence of public safety vehicles along the county line of Amherst and Rockbridge in the areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Route 60.
During these search efforts, police are asking drivers to pass by cautiously because of the presence of rescue teams and slow-moving vehicles.
"Mr. Austin was last seen this past Memorial Day (May 29) by campers in the Panther Falls area, east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. He was wearing a gray tank top with long shorts below the knees, possibly beige in color. Mr. Austin was reported missing after his silver Hyundai Tiburon was found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) in Amherst County. The car was found abandoned about 2 miles down the turnoff for Panther Falls Road.
Anyone with information about Mr. Austin is encouraged to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171 or the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or dial 911."
