2 adults, 3 juveniles rescued after jet skis get stuck in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Rescue crews pulled riders of two jet skis to safety after they became stranded in the Appomattox River at White Bank Park on Friday night.
No injuries have been reported, and officials say the jet skis became stranded in mud due to low tide.
Officials said tides cause the water level in the area to fluctuate by about 3 feet twice every day around 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and vessels becoming stranded for that reason is fairly common. The rescue call came around 10 p.m.
A total of five people - two adults and three juveniles - were rescued.
The ages of those involved has not been released.
