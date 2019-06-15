Family holds blood drive in daughter’s honor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every two seconds someone needs blood, and The American Red Cross is encouraging those who can give to donate blood of all types.
The Missing Types Movement was launched Friday to raise awareness about the unmet need for blood and how donors can help save lives.
Well known brands and celebrities removed As, Bs and Os from posting on social media to represent the blood groups to show the importance of those letters and the importance of donating blood.
A blood drive was held Friday to honor the love and passion Rachel Garka, a Chesterfield teenager had for other people.
Garka wanted to be a veterinarian or a pediatrician, but she was killed in a car wreck on I-95 in 2017. Friday’s blood drive marked the second one her parents have held in her memory.
“When she turned 16, the first thing she wanted to do, the one thing she wanted to do was give blood, it’s not common for a lot of kids but that is what she wanted to do,” Scott Garka, Rachel’s father, said. “On the first birthday after the accident, we decided instead of focus on the loss and the negativity we wanted to find a way to focus on a more positive energy.”
