Woman, man injured in four-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to investigate a four-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at mile marker 203 at 10:03 a.m.
An investigation revealed that traffic was slowing down when a woman in a four-door sedan rear-ended an SUV. The sedan then flipped around, striking a work van and box truck.
All drivers involved were wearing seat belts.
The woman driving the sedan was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man driving the SUV was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Charges are pending at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.