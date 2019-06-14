On This Day: U.S. Rep. Scalise shot during Congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - On June 14, 2017, gunfire erupted at a baseball field in which lawmakers were preparing for the annual charity Congressional baseball game.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot that day, and thanks to the quick action of Capitol Police special agents, he survived the attack.
This week, Scalise met with one of those officers - Special Agent Crystal Griner - who was also injured in the shooting.
“I think about the heroes when I think about June 14, 2017," Scalise posted on Twitter. “... We’ll forever be grateful for the courageous action of Capitol Police.”

