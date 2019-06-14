Texas man charged with sexual battery in Museum District

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 14, 2019 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 4:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a Texas man in connection with a sexual battery in the Museum District.

Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Belmont Avenue just after 1 p.m. June 11 for a reported assault.

[ 4 victims, including juvenile, report being touched inappropriately ]

Police said David A. Torres, 29, of Texas, inappropriately touched the female victim and fled on foot. Torres was located shortly thereafter and charged with sexual battery.

Investigators believe Torres was traveling through Richmond at the time of the incident. He does not have a permanent local address.

Police are investigating whether Torres is connected to a series of reported sexual batteries in the Fan and Museum Districts.

