Texas man charged with sexual battery in Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a Texas man in connection with a sexual battery in the Museum District.
Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Belmont Avenue just after 1 p.m. June 11 for a reported assault.
Police said David A. Torres, 29, of Texas, inappropriately touched the female victim and fled on foot. Torres was located shortly thereafter and charged with sexual battery.
Investigators believe Torres was traveling through Richmond at the time of the incident. He does not have a permanent local address.
Police are investigating whether Torres is connected to a series of reported sexual batteries in the Fan and Museum Districts.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.