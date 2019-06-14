Ten tips for helping kids ‘play ahead’

Of course, even when we take an educated interest in playtime, it’s still a chance to take a subtle step back as a parent or caregiver. Allowing a child to initiate the play, including what to play, how to play and with whom to play, is known as child-directed play. Letting the child have control over these decisions provides rich opportunities to observe how a child is learning, while also empowering children to explore in their own unique and unrestrained ways.