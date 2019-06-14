3 suspects wanted after man attacked, robbed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for three suspects in a robbery on Grace Street.
Officers responded to the 300 block of East Grace Street on June 12 for a reported robbery. The victim said three unidentified men attacked and robbed him just after 10 p.m. while he was sleeping outside in the 300 block of East Franklin Street.
The victim said the men woke him up and told him he couldn’t sleep there and said they would take him to a safe place, but attacked him once he reached an alley between the 400 block of Grace and Franklin streets.
The victim said he was struck in the head and the men took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot on 5th Street toward Broad Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.