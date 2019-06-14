RPS announces 12 new principals for 2019-20 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has announced the hiring of 12 new principals for the 2019-20 school year.
RPS uses a seven-step hiring process for principals including panel interviews with teachers, staff and community members and formal interviews with superintendent Jason Kamras.
Principals were announced for for Bellevue Elementary, Blackwell Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, George Wythe High School, Greene Elementary, Henderson Middle School, John Marshall High School, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Community High School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
The principal for Albert Hill Middle School will be announced at a later date.
The principal announcements are as follows:
- Bellevue Elementary School – V. Tanaia Hines
- Blackwell Elementary School - Teresa Anderson
- Fairfield Court Elementary School - Demetri Sermons
- George Mason Elementary School – Kimberly Cook
- Ginter Park Elementary School - L. Michelle Jones
- George Wythe High School – Joseph Pisani
- Greene Elementary School - Juvenal Abrego-Meneses
- Henderson Middle School - Antione London
- John Marshall High School - Monica Murray
- Overby-Sheppard Elementary School - Shayla Holeman
- Richmond Community High School - Kenya Massenburg
- Thomas Jefferson High School - Cherita Sears
