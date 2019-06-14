RPD investigating after 2 men injured in 2 separate shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that both occurred on Thursday night.
The first shooting took place at approximately 8:45 p.m., at a motel in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place.
Officers responded to the motel after receiving a report of a disorderly situation.
Upon arrival, an officer located a man who was suffering a gunshot wound.
The 28-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
Information on a likely suspect has been obtained, however, Major Crimes Detectives are still attempting to gather additional information that may assist the investigation.
The second shooting occurred around 9 p.m., at a residence in the 3000 block of Navorone Avenue.
A 44-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist the investigation.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
