RPD investigating after 2 men injured in 2 separate shootings

The two unrelated shootings both occurred on Thursday night.
By Tamia Mallory | June 14, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that both occurred on Thursday night.

The first shooting took place at approximately 8:45 p.m., at a motel in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place.

Officers responded to the motel after receiving a report of a disorderly situation.

Upon arrival, an officer located a man who was suffering a gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Information on a likely suspect has been obtained, however, Major Crimes Detectives are still attempting to gather additional information that may assist the investigation.

The second shooting occurred around 9 p.m., at a residence in the 3000 block of Navorone Avenue.

A 44-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

