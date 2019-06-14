Petersburg Public Works and Utilities holding job fair June 15

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A job fair for Petersburg Public Works and Utilities will be June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petersburg Public Library.
The department has multiple roles to fill, including general manager of street operations, pump station mechanic, water service technician, electronics technician, construction worker, custodial worker and stormwater inspector.
Applicants are asked to dress in either business casual or business attire and bring a driver license or commercial driver’s license, driving transcript, resume and high school diploma or GED.
Online applications and same-day interviews with department leaders will be available.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be at least 18 years old.
