‘People fight over orchids in their wills’: Powhatan business brings orchids back to life

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a kind of business that’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard of and it’s based out in Powhatan.
Chadwick & Son Orchid will watch over an orchid and bring it back to life for $2 a month.
Art Chadwick and his father began the business in 1989. His father has loved orchids since the 1940s, but for Art, it’s just business.
“I never really paid attention to them until prom time," Chadwick said. “You cut them, give it to your date and she has a fresh orchid for the evening and everyone wants one."
The store was just a store until a customer called asking the business to take care of their orchid for them.
“13,000 plants later, it’s our main business,” Chadwick said.
It’s a service they’ve never advertised. They’re one of only half a dozen businesses like it across the country, but they do a little more than your typical babysitter - they bring orchids back to life.
“They bring them to us half dead and it’s our job to make them beautiful again, and it might take anywhere from six to nine months, a year, maybe,” Chadwick said.
Most orchids bloom just once a year, typically around the same time, and many mark special occasions.
“Well let’s say it blooms every Mother’s Day. You say ‘where’s that yellow orchid that blooms every Mother’s Day? Oh, here it is,' and it just reminds you of that holiday,” Chadwick said.
Orchids will bloom for decades and they are passed down from generation to generation.
“They leave them in their wills, and people will fight over the orchids in the wills,” Chadwick said.
As another customer drops off their half-dying orchid, that’s what keeps the Chadwick’s business in full bloom.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.