News to know for June 14: RPD investigating 2 unrelated shootings; Free smoothies; St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! You can put your umbrellas away, because this will be a gorgeous weekend.
Friday’s forecast is sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that both occurred on Thursday night.
The first shooting took place at approximately 8:45 p.m., at a motel in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place. A 28-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
The second shooting occurred around 9 p.m., at a residence in the 3000 block of Navorone Avenue. A 44-year-old black male victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Tropical Smoothie will offer free Sunshine Smoothies for National Flip Flop Day.
The offer is valid Friday, June 14, between 2 and 7 p.m.
Customers who wear flip flops will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangos, bananas, oranges and pineapple.
After weeks of waiting, out of 10,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home, Richmond mother Tyniqua Watkins is the lucky winner of the $480,000 home.
With just $108 left in her bank account, Watkins spent her last $100 on a dream home ticket.
“Around 6:15 p.m. they called. They told me,” said Watkins. “Candice Smith was on live and she said I won the house.”
On June 14, 2017, gunfire erupted at a baseball field where lawmakers were preparing for the Congressional baseball game.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot that day, but he survived the attack.
Hear about how the shooting transpired in the second episode of NBC12′s How We Got Here podcast.
The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title against the Golden State Warriors.
The Raptors defeated the Warriors in a 114-110 win Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Championship.
Richmond Public Schools announced their 12 new principals for the 2019-20 school year.
Principals were announced for for Bellevue Elementary, Blackwell Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, George Wythe High School, Greene Elementary, Henderson Middle School, John Marshall High School, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Community High School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
