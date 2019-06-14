NBC12 Viewpoint: Proud to be a father!

By Kym Grinnage | email
Yes, it only comes around once a year, but if you are a father then you need to pay attention. Yes, it’s Father’s Day weekend.
The most important thing I have done in my life is to be a good father to my two girls. Well, they aren’t girls anymore. They are actually women and it’s still hard for me to believe it.
I think that one of the most wonderful things a man can do in this life is to have the privilege and opportunity to be a great father.
There is no question that the role of a father is a lifelong mission. We will not even begin to compare it to the role of mothers, but as a dad you play a special role in shaping a child’s life, their moral center and displaying what it feels like to have a father’s special love.
My message to the fathers out there is simple: thank you. Dads come in all shapes, sizes and situations. Some dads had the pleasure of being with their kids during every one of their formative years, some dad only saw them on weekends, some shared weeks, and some dads saw their kids very little.
Whatever your situation may have been, I hope that you did your very best. More than ever before, children need their fathers in their lives. Too many children and adults feel the negative impact of a father missing in action. Fatherhood is a commitment for life that brings years of joy.
So to all the fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers and those that have been like a father to someone, Happy Father’s Day and know that you have truly made a difference in someone’s life.