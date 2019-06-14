Lineups announced for first Democratic debates

(WWBT) - A day after announcing that 20 Democratic candidates will be a part of the first presidential debates this month, NBC News announced the lineup.
The first group appearing on Wednesday, June 26 are:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sec. Julian Castro
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Gov. Jay Inslee
The second group appearing on Thursday, June 27 are:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
Where the candidates will stand on stage has not yet been released.
The AP reported Thursday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts were the only major candidates out of the two dozen Democratic hopefuls who failed to meet the polling or grassroots fundraising measures required to get a debate spot.
Two lesser-known candidates, former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam, also missed the cutoff.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently had been on the bubble, both made the debate based on polling measures.
The debates will be held in Miami.
