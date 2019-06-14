‘Large disturbance’ leads to multiple arrests in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Several people were arrested in Stafford after a “large disturbance.”
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded Lawhorn Road on June 8 just after 10 p.m. after a reported altercation at a party with shots fired.
The responding deputy found several people in the yard of a home restraining a man identified as Jonathan Lopez Montufar, 28, of Stafford. Montufar was taken in to custody for being drunk in public and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
Another male suspect was being sought after a report he waved a firearm around and fired several shots. A K9 and drone searched the area, but could not locate the suspect. The firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the area. An investigation into that incident is ongoing.
Additionally, a woman was being uncooperative with deputies on the scene, becoming combative when asked if she had knowledge of what happened at the home. A deputy detected the smell of alcohol coming off her and she refused to identify herself.
Chancellor Trentley, 20, was arrested and repeatedly kicked a deputy while being taken in to custody. Trentley was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of alcohol by a minor and being drunk in public. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
