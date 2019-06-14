2 injured, 5 displaced in cooking-related house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An unattended pot caught fire and caused significant burns to two women Friday evening.
Henrico firefighters responded to the 500 block of Glinhurst Road just after 5 p.m. and found two people burned and a small fire on the exterior of a home while another fire burned in the kitchen.
One of the women sustained serious burns on her lower body another woman sustained minor burns. Both were transported to VCU Medical Center.
Three adults and two children were displaced by the blaze.
Firefighters said the home did not have working smoke alarms and the residents were not immediately aware of the fire after an unattended pot on the stove caught fire. The two women were burned while trying to take the pot out of the home.
Firefighters say not to move a burning pot and instead try to cover it with a lid or us a fire extinguisher.
