Hanover Fire explosive, weapons detection K9 retires after 8 years of service

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire-EMS K9 Captain Nero retired on Friday after eight years of service with the department.
The German Shepherd, who is trained in the detection of explosives and weapons, served Hanover Fire-EMS under Lt. William Bryant since December 2010.
Nero received his training from Florida-based Southern Coast K9, where he learned how to detect approximately 15 different combinations of explosive compounds.
During his service with Hanover Fire-EMS, Nero responded to over 250 calls for service, including school sweeps and assisting officials in locating firearms used in the commission of crimes.
“Together with K9 Nero and Lt. Bryant has helped to make Hanover County and the surrounding jurisdictions a safer place to learn, work, play, and live,” Hanover Fire-EMS wrote in a Facebook post.
