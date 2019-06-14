Forecast: A Gorgeous Friday and a pleasant June weekend

By Andrew Freiden | June 14, 2019 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sun and little worries about rain until early next week.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Normal humidity returns. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.