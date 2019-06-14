Colonial Downs to offer free admission

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs will offer free general admission during its 15-day race meeting.
The meeting will run Aug. 8-Sept. 7. Races will take place on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays during the month-long meeting.
Gates will open at 4 p.m., and race times will be posted at 5 p.m.
The most anticipated day of racing will be Saturday, Aug. 31, with the return of the Virginia Oaks and Virginia Derby races.
General admission provides apron access with track and paddock-side viewing, covered bench seating and access to the Paddock Bar and Homestretch Hospitality tent.
Other available ticket options and prices can be found on the Colonial Downs website.
