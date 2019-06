🚧 #RVAtraffic REMINDER: Route 5 is CLOSED until further notice in @HenricoNews over Bailey Creek. Use detour and expect delays until pavement, bridge repairs are complete. @VirCapTrail remains open. https://t.co/Fr1novgQO3 @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @VaDOT #VDOT #Henrico #RVA 🚧 pic.twitter.com/xRfRZHTRZT