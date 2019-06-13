Virginia celebrates 50 years of ‘Lovers’ slogan

Artwork by Melanie Stimmell Van Latum will travel to events at Virginia Welcome Centers this summer. (Source: Virginia Tourism Corporation)
By David Hylton | June 13, 2019 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 1:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As summer heats up, so do events around the state celebrating “50 Years of Love” to mark Virginia’s celebration of its “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

A kickoff event on Thursday unveiled a 3D “Love” artwork by Melanie Stimmell Van Latum that will travel to events at Virginia Welcome Centers this summer.

There will be events for 50 straight days starting June 21, including a 50-mile bike ride on the Capital Trail, movie nights, contests and concerts.

“'Virginia is for Lovers’ has become one of the most beloved and well-known travel slogans in the world,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “While it has meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, one thing hasn’t changed - the love of Virginia."

The “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan was created by Richmond-based ad agency Martin & Woltz Inc. (now The Martin Agency) and made its first appearance in “Modern Bride” magazine in 1969.

