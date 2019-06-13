VCU water outage resolved following multiple repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents living in the VCU area now have a working water supply following several repairs.
Water was turned off yesterday morning, causing the school to cancel class and lab activities in five buildings, as well as shut down one lane of traffic on Main and Cary Streets.
According to Richmond Department of Public Utilities, the water was restored around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, but repairs continued throughout the night.
The cause of the initial outage remains unknown.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.