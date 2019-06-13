Forecast: Early AM rain, then partly sunny with a pop up shower or storm later

By Andrew Freiden | June 13, 2019 at 4:04 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 5:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After overnight rain ends around 7-8am, A few more showers and storms Thursday afternoon. Then it’s a gorgeous Friday!

THURSDAY: Early morning showers through 7-8am, then turning partly sunny. A few afternoon showers and storms then clearing into the evening. Best chance 5-8pm. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry with low humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

