Forecast: Early AM rain, then partly sunny with a pop up shower or storm later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After overnight rain ends around 7-8am, A few more showers and storms Thursday afternoon. Then it’s a gorgeous Friday!
THURSDAY: Early morning showers through 7-8am, then turning partly sunny. A few afternoon showers and storms then clearing into the evening. Best chance 5-8pm. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry with low humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.