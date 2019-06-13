Suspect wearing shirt with bird silhouette wanted in robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man in distinctive clothing who is suspected of robbing a store in the 5100 block of S. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico police say a man wearing a blue New York Yankees cap and a multi-colored shirt with the silhouette of a bird entered the store just before midnight June 11, shopped around, approached the cashier, grabbed the cash register and fled the scene after a struggle with the employee.
The suspect fled on foot toward S. Laburnum Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.
