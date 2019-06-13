Suspect in home invasion, abduction arrested

Wilson was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2019, after a 14-mile pursuit. Wilson is charged with felony eluding, felony habitual offender, two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and served outstanding warrants from Stafford on the 2017 home invasion, including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and larceny with intent to sell.