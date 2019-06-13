Suspect in home invasion, abduction arrested

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The suspect in a 2017 home invasion and theft in Stafford has been arrested.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road on May 23, 2017, when a caller said his wife had been tied up and held at gunpoint by an unidentified man.
The victim reported walking to her car at 11 a.m. when she was approached from behind, grabbed and taken inside the residence while the suspect pointed a gun at her head.
The suspect bound the woman after demanding she take him to a safe inside the home, from which several firearms were stolen.
Eventually, the woman freed herself and called her husband who then called the sheriff’s office. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Two years after the incident, in May 2019, the sheriff’s office received information identifying the suspect as Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 46, of Axton.
Wilson was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2019, after a 14-mile pursuit. Wilson is charged with felony eluding, felony habitual offender, two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and served outstanding warrants from Stafford on the 2017 home invasion, including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and larceny with intent to sell.
Wilson is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.
