Petersburg to name Maria Pitre-Martin superintendent
Maria Pitre-Martin (Source: Public Schools of North Carolina)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 4:22 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Maria Pitre-Martin will be the new superintendent for Petersburg Schools, sources confirmed Thursday.

Pitre-Martin comes to Petersburg after serving as the deputy state superintendent in North Carolina.

She has served in several roles in North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn profile, including a three-year stint as superintendent in Thomasville, NC. She served in her most recent role as deputy state superintendent for two years.

Pitre-Martin studied education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana and has a Ph.D from Texas A&M.

Dr. Marcus J. Newsome announced his retirement as Petersburg superintendent in March. Newsome came to Petersburg in 2016 after nearly a decade with Chesterfield County Public Schools.

The official announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m.

