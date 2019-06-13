Petersburg to name Maria Pitre-Martin superintendent

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Maria Pitre-Martin will be the new superintendent for Petersburg Schools, sources confirmed Thursday.
Pitre-Martin comes to Petersburg after serving as the deputy state superintendent in North Carolina.
She has served in several roles in North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn profile, including a three-year stint as superintendent in Thomasville, NC. She served in her most recent role as deputy state superintendent for two years.
Pitre-Martin studied education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana and has a Ph.D from Texas A&M.
Dr. Marcus J. Newsome announced his retirement as Petersburg superintendent in March. Newsome came to Petersburg in 2016 after nearly a decade with Chesterfield County Public Schools.
The official announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m.
