2 people injured after suspected drunk driver slams into home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a Richmond home Wednesday night.
Police received a report of a car colliding with a home at the corner of West 29th and Bainbridge Streets at 11:25 p.m.
According to police, extensive damage was done to the car and the home.
A man and woman were inside the home at the time of the crash. The man was transported to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.
The male driver was transported to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.
He was charged with DUI.
