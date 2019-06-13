News to know for June 13: Gunshots reported near VCU; Last day to win Dream Home; VCU water outage repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t forget your umbrella this morning! Luckily, you won’t need it throughout the day.
Overnight rain is set to end between 7 and 8 a.m., with a chance for more showers Thursday afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 80s.
VCU police increased patrols Wednesday night near the Siegel Center after receiving reports of gunfire.
A security officer working at an apartment building reported seeing a black male with a red and blue shirt fire three or four shots into the air.
The incident remains under investigation.
Thursday is the final day to enter to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Tickets to win the home are $100, and the home is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove.
Call 1-800-391-2433 to get your ticket. There are only a few hours left!
Residents living in the VCU area now have a working water supply following several repairs.
Water was turned off yesterday morning, causing the school to cancel class and lab activities in five buildings, as well as shut down one lane of traffic on Main and Cary Streets.
The cause of the initial outage remains unknown.
A man was found dead in a creek in Henrico on Wednesday.
Witnesses were told by police officials the body was too badly decomposed to make out the race of the person. They say they were told the next step would be to notify next of kin.
The family of missing Farmville man Derrick Gray said police called them because they’re unsure if the body found is his or not.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his legal team have renewed the push to have sexual assault allegations investigated.
Fairfax’s legal team sent letters to both the Suffolk County and Durham County district attorney offices saying the allegations should be “promptly and fully” investigated.
Final thought
“Leap and the net will appear." - Zen saying
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.