Man wearing shirt with bird silhouette arrested, charged with robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say they’ve caught the man who they believe robbed a drug store in June 2019 while wearing a multi-colored shirt with the silhouette of a bird.
On June 11, 2019 just before midnight, Henrico police responded to the 5100 block of S. Laburnum Avenue for a reported robbery.
Police said a man wearing a blue New York Yankees cap and a multi-colored shirt with the silhouette of a bird entered the store and shopped around. Video surveillance then shows the man approach the cashier, grab the cash register and then flee the store after a struggle with the employee.
“With the assistance of Chesterfield police, detectives and similar cases in Chesterfield County, a suspect was developed,” police said on Wednesday.
Rafphy Damonte Henderson, 47, was identified during this investigation and matched the surveillance video footage, according to HCPD.
Henderson faces a robbery charge in connection to this case. However, according to the Henrico County court website, Henderson also faces several other charges, including burglary connected to an offense that took place on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 3, Henrico police responded around 4:12 a.m. to a residential alarm in the 2000 block of Brandonview Ave. Upon arrival police said a man ran from the front of the house and a foot pursuit ensued. The man was later taken into custody.
During his arrest, police say Henderson lied about his name, using another man’s identity, however his true identity was revealed to detectives during the investigation.
Henderson faces several charges including burglary and petite larceny in connection to the Feb. 3 crime.
