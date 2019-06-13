Japanese restaurant has more than 20 violations in recent inspection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s Restaurant Report, a Japanese restaurant had more than 20 violations and a Mediterranean chain restaurant had five.
Top Roda Japanese House, which is in a shopping plaza right off Brook Road in Henrico, had 21 violations in its last inspection: five priority, four priority foundation, and 12 core.
The inspector had issues with an employee not washing their hands with soap, knives and trays with food debris older than a day, as well as black mold on the ice bin in the kitchen and heavy black mold accumulated on the ice dispenser shoot of the soda machine.
When NBC12 visited, the manager wasn’t there. We left a copy of the report as well as a number to call back. Less than an hour later, the managers called saying they had no comment.
Cava Grill in Short Pump, located right off West Broad Street, is a Mediterranean restaurant with locations across the East Coast, Southern California, and Texas.
In the Short Pump location’s last report, it had five priority violations, one priority foundation violation, and one core violation.
An inspector found packets of tea stored underneath a sink; the bags were being splashed with water from people washing their hands. The inspector also had multiple issues with food temperatures.
They called back saying these issues were fixed during the inspection, but the inspection report says Cava still needs to get a chlorine test kit.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.