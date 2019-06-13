Hopewell files 168-page civil lawsuit against opioid industry

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell filed a federal civil lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies connected to the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday to retrieve the locality’s costs for responding to opioid addictions and overdoses.
Virginia-based law firm Marks & Harrison is representing Hopewell in partnership with New York-based Weitz & Luxenberg.
Hopewell is seeking compensation related to opioid abuse alongside 40 other Virginia localities.
The 168-page lawsuit details how defendants participated in “false, deceptive and unfair” marketing of prescription opioids. The lawsuit also says the defendants failed to stop suspicious orders of opioids.
The lawsuit names over 55 entities in relation to the manufacturing, promotion, distribution and sale of opioids in Hopewell.
“I was born and raised in Hopewell and have friends who have been personally affected by the opioid epidemic,” said Lee J. Bujakowski, the Marks & Harrison attorney managing the case. “We know that manufacturers, distributors and retailers did not follow federal regulations and created an opioid epidemic that wreaked havoc on countless Americans, including the Hopewell community."
Hopewell’s lawsuit was filed at the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.
