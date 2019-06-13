Fairfax renews push for investigation into sexual assault allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his legal team are renewing their push to have sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson investigated.
Fairfax’s legal team sent letters to both the Suffolk County and Durham County district attorney offices saying the allegations should be “promptly and fully” investigated.
“If an investigation were to determine that the allegation is true, it should be criminally prosecuted. Conversely, if an investigation were to determine that the allegation is false, which Lt. Governor Fairfax is confident would be the conclusion of any unbiased and professional investigation, the matter should be closed and the public informed,” the letters said.
Dr. Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in his hotel room at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson accused Fairfax of raping her while she was a student at Duke University.
The letter said Fairfax is confident that a investigation would prove that the allegations were false.
According to the letters, it says Fairfax is prepared to be interviewed by both district attorney offices and provide testimony under oath in regards to the claims Dr. Tyson and Watson have made. The letter said that he hopes the two would also do the same.
To view the full letters, scroll through the gallery below:
