2 dogs dead after being shot by deputies during vicious attack

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Two dogs are dead following a vicious attack that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Spotsylvania deputies responded to the 900 block of Stonewall Lane for a reported dog attack on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrivals, deputies found a woman being attacked by two dogs that live at her home.
As the deputies attempted to get the dogs off the woman, the dogs turned their aggression towards officials.
One deputy was bitten, sustaining significant injury to his upper leg area.
The dogs were shot and killed by the responding deputies, in order to end the attack.
The woman, who is believed to be in her mid-twenties, was transported to the hospital. She underwent surgery for her injuries.
The deputy who was bitten was transported to the hospital, treated and later released.
The two dogs, believed to be Cane Corsos, were transported to an animal hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
