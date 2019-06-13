Chesterfield police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday.
Police say Chelsea N. Sheffield, 25, of Chesterfield, left her home at about 10 a.m. on Monday morning. She left in a white 2002 Ford Escape with a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the driver’s side door.
Sheffield was reported missing on Wednesday.
She is described as a white female, about 5-foot-5, weighing about 110 pounds. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red blouse and jeans. She may have on sandals.
Anyone with information on Sheffield’s whereabouts should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-728-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
