3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a search warrant obtained by WDBJ7, a 3-year-old boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when a gun was left out inside the home.
According to a news release, Roanoke City Police responded at around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Westwood Boulevard NW. Responding officers located a young boy with a gunshot wound inside a home
Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the child to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.
No arrests have been made regarding this incident and no charged has been filed. Police said the juvenile’s family is cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.