37th annual Strawberry Faire to close several roads in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend marks the 37th annual Strawberry Faire in Ashland with several road closures taking place.
The following streets will be closed:
- Henry Street from College Avenue to Smith Street
- Caroline Street from Henry Street to North Taylor Street
- East Patrick Street from Calhoun Street to Henry Street.
Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 13 all vehicles parked on the street of the following roads listed above where there are “No Parking” signs displayed must be removed.
Motorists should expect heavy traffic on England Street/Route 54 between Henry Street and Center Street throughout the day on Saturday.
