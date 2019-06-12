Southside Regional Medical center extends mammography hours

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Southside Regional Medical Center extended its hours this week at the Women’s Imaging Center.
The hospital says these hours will accommodate the patients who may have busy work schedules during the week.
The Southside Regional Medical Center has responded to the the patients of the community and extended their hours to 5 p.m. day. Previously, the day ended at 3 p.m.
A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Women who are seeking to have a mammography screening may call SRMC’s scheduling department at 804-765-6035.
