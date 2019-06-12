School system creating new bus routes, asking families to complete survey

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public Schools will be using a new automated system to create bus routes.
The school is asking parents and guardians to fill out a survey providing them with updated student information, so they can figure out how your child will get to school, where they will need to be picked up in the morning and where they will need to be dropped off in the afternoon.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of the parents complaining that some of their transportation issues were not solved this year,” parent Lisa Waugh said.
The school system has seen its fair share of bus woes, from issues to bus routes to frustrated drivers.
In August, Chesterfield Schools will be rolling out a new system for parents to check bus routes and track their child’s bus during the day.
“I’m glad that the district is trying to plan in advance and that the county is looking at transportation issues across the board, so if they can fix it for next year that would be awesome,” parent Amy Debaugh said.
Parents and guardians have until June 28 to fill out the survey.
